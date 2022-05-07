Twin Tree Management LP Acquires Shares of 25,874 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Prologis by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,785,000 after buying an additional 3,766,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,819,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,081,000 after acquiring an additional 476,398 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,541,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,648,000 after acquiring an additional 351,510 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLD. Truist Financial increased their target price on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $4.10 on Friday, hitting $140.88. 6,534,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,608. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

