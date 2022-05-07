Twin Tree Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Ferrari by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RACE traded down $4.20 on Friday, hitting $197.86. The company had a trading volume of 693,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,531. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.94. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $178.87 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.53%. Ferrari’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $1.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.66%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RACE. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($268.42) target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.20.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

