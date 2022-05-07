Twin Tree Management LP Buys 205,580 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 207.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 304,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,580 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Flowers Foods worth $8,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 270.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

FLO stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,673,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,989. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.74.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 18.73%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

