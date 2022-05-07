Twin Tree Management LP Buys 32,583 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 361.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,583 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,239,000 after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.15. 1,030,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $85.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.57.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. The company had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 61.64%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

