Twin Tree Management LP Buys 362,542 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 1,571.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 385,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,542 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVE. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 40.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,864,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561,304 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634,770 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,167,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,866.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,257,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 49.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,177,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.40. 10,800,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,190,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $20.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.57.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Cenovus Energy’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.47%.

CVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

