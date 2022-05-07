Twin Tree Management LP Has $13.53 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 285.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,753 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $13,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,722,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $12.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $336.88. 926,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.06. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $269.55 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.28.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 77.75%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.15.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

