Twin Tree Management LP Has $5.53 Million Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Twin Tree Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $86,624,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 11,925.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,808,000 after acquiring an additional 152,169 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,025,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,094,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAP traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $202.86. 786,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,757. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.62. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.96%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.50.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

