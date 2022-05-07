Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Robert W. Baird

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TWST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $31.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.41. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $139.99.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $283,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Banyai sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $67,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,325. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,584,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 164,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,619,000 after purchasing an additional 58,925 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,389,000.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

