Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.81.

NYSE TWO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,428,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,296. Two Harbors Investment has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.67% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,013,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,483 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $79,330,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,884 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,062,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,062,000 after acquiring an additional 410,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,782,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

