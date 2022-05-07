Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Cut to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $81.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $87.00.

TSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.33.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

NYSE TSN opened at $90.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $69.88 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.61.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 18.16%.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.