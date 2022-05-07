U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on USB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.31.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.83.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,370,789,000 after buying an additional 1,789,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,671,000 after buying an additional 1,841,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,145,000 after buying an additional 493,821 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,430,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,568,000 after buying an additional 717,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,735,000 after buying an additional 230,557 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

