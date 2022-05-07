U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ USEG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,322. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $111.68 million, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.94. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $13.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Energy during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Energy during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Energy during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in U.S. Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $364,000. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

