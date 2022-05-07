U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $131.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

USPH stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $102.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,854. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.80. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $84.43 and a 12-month high of $123.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $122,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $192,208.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,218 shares of company stock worth $676,259. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 666.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 91,924 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth about $5,142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 35,771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,204,000 after purchasing an additional 30,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 564.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

