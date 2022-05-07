Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $41.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at MKM Partners from $65.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 57.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

UBER opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.51. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $52.36.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 509,697 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after acquiring an additional 70,825 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 665.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 219,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 190,407 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 217.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,058 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,639 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,558,064 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $114,601,000 after acquiring an additional 251,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

