Ubex (UBEX) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Ubex has a market capitalization of $444,304.00 and approximately $80.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ubex has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00010304 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.71 or 0.00213682 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000079 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000432 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

