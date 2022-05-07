UBS Group Cuts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $160.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $226.30.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $177.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.65. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $164.75 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $492,516,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $629,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,319 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,668,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,316,790,000 after acquiring an additional 764,512 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

