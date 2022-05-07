UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,852 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in UGI were worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UGI opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.99. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UGI. Barclays lowered their target price on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

