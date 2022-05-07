UMB Bank N A MO Acquires 967 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,971,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,096,000 after acquiring an additional 563,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after acquiring an additional 490,768 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,223,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,471,000 after acquiring an additional 400,258 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,736,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,875,000 after acquiring an additional 254,900 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average of $59.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.45. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.428 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

