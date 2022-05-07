UMB Bank N A MO Acquires New Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in AON by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AON by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total value of $2,119,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $286.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.63 and a 200-day moving average of $299.09. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $223.19 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.02. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on AON. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.90.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

