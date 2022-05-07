UMB Bank N A MO Acquires New Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,002 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1,058.0% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,790 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

NYSE GSK opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average is $43.43.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($22.17) to GBX 1,800 ($22.49) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($21.74) to GBX 1,900 ($23.74) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,248.67.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.