UMB Bank N A MO Acquires Shares of 20,110 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in Centene by 100.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Centene by 50.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $84.03 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $89.92. The stock has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

