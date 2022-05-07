UMB Bank N A MO Buys 3,791 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,629,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,979,000 after purchasing an additional 69,690 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Hershey by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,449,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,257,000 after purchasing an additional 65,397 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hershey by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,405,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Hershey by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,135,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,234,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $226.05 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.10 and a fifty-two week high of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.08. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $56,597.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $33,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,143.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,012,785 shares of company stock valued at $206,063,291. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.40.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

