UMB Bank N A MO Buys Shares of 4,085 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $452.34 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $446.37 and a one year high of $533.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $478.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.19.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

