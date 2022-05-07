UMB Bank N A MO Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 236.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,906 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,954 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO owned about 0.07% of First Hawaiian worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,403,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,685,000 after buying an additional 92,627 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 61,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

FHB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.49%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

