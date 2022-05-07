UMB Bank N A MO Purchases New Shares in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 16.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,107,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,143,000 after buying an additional 736,144 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 101.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,222,000 after acquiring an additional 685,481 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 53.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,863,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,849,000 after acquiring an additional 646,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,039,000 after acquiring an additional 500,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,630.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 344,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,579,000 after acquiring an additional 325,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $114.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $107.40 and a 52 week high of $194.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.99 and a 200-day moving average of $149.17.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
