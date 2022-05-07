UMB Bank N A MO Purchases Shares of 29,377 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 29,377 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Hess by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 581,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,052,000 after acquiring an additional 270,119 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Hess by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Hess by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,216,000 after buying an additional 40,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total value of $5,689,647.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $230,330.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 672,417 shares of company stock worth $66,162,892 over the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.87.

Shares of HES stock opened at $117.25 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $117.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.83.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.66%.

About Hess (Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

