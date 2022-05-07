UMB Bank N A MO Takes $2.37 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of VBK opened at $213.82 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $211.00 and a 1 year high of $306.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.32.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

