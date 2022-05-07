UMB Bank N A MO Takes Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 11.7% during the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 169.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 49,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.77.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $138.78 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.65 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.83 and its 200-day moving average is $172.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

