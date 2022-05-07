Umbrella Network (UMB) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.69 Million

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0633 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $4.69 million and $426,985.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

