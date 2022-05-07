UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Given Buy Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.75.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE UMH traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.50. The company had a trading volume of 361,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,660. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $20.29 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 113.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average is $24.11.

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMH Properties will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 421.07%.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $67,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $98,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,132 shares of company stock valued at $26,767 and sold 8,710 shares valued at $206,663. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 30.9% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 45,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 5.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties during the first quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 13,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties (Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.