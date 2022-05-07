Uniphar (LON:UPR) Shares Up 1.6%

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 325 ($4.06) and last traded at GBX 325 ($4.06). 4,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 35,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320 ($4.00).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 311.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 342.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.55, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £876.38 million and a P/E ratio of 21.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Uniphar’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.34%. Uniphar’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

In other Uniphar news, insider Gerard Rabbette sold 174,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.18), for a total value of £584,997.10 ($730,789.63).

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

