United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.77 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $10.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty analysts have provided estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.66 billion and the lowest is $9.73 billion. United Airlines posted sales of $5.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year sales of $41.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.69 billion to $43.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $48.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.08 billion to $51.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Airlines.

United Airlines (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.76. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $60.58.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

