United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,879,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.45% of United Bankshares worth $68,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

UBSI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.62. 711,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,179. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.20. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 33.45%. The firm had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1483.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. acquired 7,776 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.60 per share, for a total transaction of $261,273.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Profile (Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.