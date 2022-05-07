United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet lowered shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on United Fire Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Fire Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Fire Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of UFCS opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $761.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.09. United Fire Group has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.70.

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.29. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.85%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

