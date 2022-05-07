Universal Display Co. (OLED) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Universal Display has raised its dividend by an average of 49.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Universal Display has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Universal Display to earn $5.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $134.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.97. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $237.00.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.81 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 309,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,056,000 after acquiring an additional 36,820 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,392,000 after acquiring an additional 124,660 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after buying an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLED. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.89.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

