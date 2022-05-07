Universal Display Co. (OLED) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.
Universal Display has raised its dividend by an average of 49.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Universal Display has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Universal Display to earn $5.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.
Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $134.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.97. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $237.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 309,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,056,000 after acquiring an additional 36,820 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,392,000 after acquiring an additional 124,660 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after buying an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLED. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.89.
About Universal Display (Get Rating)
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.
