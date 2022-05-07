UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on UroGen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of URGN stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. UroGen Pharma has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $19.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 256.66% and a negative net margin of 230.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UroGen Pharma will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 9.0% during the third quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 684,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 56,674 shares during the period. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at $426,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at $177,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at $12,615,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 75.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

