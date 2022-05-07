USDJ Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.40 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (USDJ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.79 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 81.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.18 or 0.00262013 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.14 or 0.00214621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.24 or 0.00473619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00039488 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,877.06 or 1.97190260 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

