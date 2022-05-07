Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UTZ. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $29.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.72 and a beta of 0.64.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $300.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.66 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 104.77%.

In other Utz Brands news, CFO Ajay Kataria bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $96,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dylan Lissette acquired 7,374 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $101,539.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Utz Brands by 918.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Utz Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.