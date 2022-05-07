Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.45

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.45 and last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 18872 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UTZ. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.72 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.56.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $300.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.66 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 1.74%. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.77%.

In other news, COO Cary Devore bought 7,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $99,921.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ajay Kataria bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $96,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617. 17.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new position in Utz Brands during the first quarter worth $542,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Utz Brands during the first quarter worth $182,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Utz Brands by 61.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Utz Brands during the first quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Utz Brands by 84.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 83,677 shares during the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands Company Profile (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.