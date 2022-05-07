Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Valmont Industries worth $26,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 522.9% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 178,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,773,000 after buying an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $252.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.30 and a 52 week high of $277.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.34.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $980.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.07 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total value of $199,937.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,788 shares in the company, valued at $732,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 7,269 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $1,833,169.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,955.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

