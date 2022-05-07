Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,060,000 after purchasing an additional 316,580 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $453,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.93. 31,210,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,732,980. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $55.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.32.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.