Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stake Lowered by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 752,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,825,000 after purchasing an additional 36,570 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $143.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.19 and a 12-month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

