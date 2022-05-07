Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Position Raised by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 177,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.7% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,108,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,806,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622,676 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,511,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,980,000 after buying an additional 395,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,993,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,691,000 after buying an additional 215,803 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,455,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,744,000 after buying an additional 70,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,226,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,949,000 after buying an additional 193,036 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,179,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,957. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average is $51.43. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $53.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.