Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Decreased by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 10.2% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,070 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,491,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after buying an additional 511,775 shares in the last quarter.

VTV traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $142.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,968,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,726. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.17. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.51 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

