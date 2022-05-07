Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Velo3D from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Velo3D stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. Velo3D has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that Velo3D will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

