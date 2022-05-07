Velocys (LON:VLS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Velocys (LON:VLS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
VLS stock opened at GBX 5.23 ($0.07) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £72.87 million and a PE ratio of -6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43. Velocys has a twelve month low of GBX 3.78 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 17.94 ($0.22). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.79.
Velocys Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Receive News & Ratings for Velocys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.