Velocys (LON:VLS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Velocys (LON:VLS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

VLS stock opened at GBX 5.23 ($0.07) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £72.87 million and a PE ratio of -6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43. Velocys has a twelve month low of GBX 3.78 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 17.94 ($0.22). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.79.

Velocys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

