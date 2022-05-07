Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veris Residential had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 38.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

NYSE VRE traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $14.71. The company had a trading volume of 497,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Veris Residential has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veris Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Veris Residential from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

