Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viant Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Viant Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.61.

NASDAQ DSP opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. Viant Technology has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $36.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Viant Technology will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viant Technology news, CFO Larry Madden sold 21,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $131,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Viant Technology by 20,490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Viant Technology by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Viant Technology by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 712,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 22,259 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. 14.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

