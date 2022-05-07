Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising software company which enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy and measure their advertising. Its self-service DSP for omnichannel advertising, Adelphic(R), provides execute programmatic advertising campaigns across desktop, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, streaming audio and digital billboards. Viant Technology Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DSP. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Viant Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Viant Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Viant Technology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.61.

NASDAQ:DSP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.48. 175,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. Viant Technology has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $36.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $333.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of -0.24.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viant Technology will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 21,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $131,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 20,490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Viant Technology by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 712,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 22,259 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

