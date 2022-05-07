Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Victory Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Victory Capital to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

VCTR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,983. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $43.09.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $229.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VCTR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Victory Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Victory Capital by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 36,977 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Victory Capital by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 29,193 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Victory Capital by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 123,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 103,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

